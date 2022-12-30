The NZD/USD is trading above 0.6300 during the last trading day of 2022. On a volatile session the pair hit the highest level in a week at 0.6373 and then pulled back to the 0.6330 zone. The Kiwi is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi limited while under 0.6350 - December 30, 2022
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .6373 Sets the Near-Term Tone - December 30, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 0.6300 inside weekly bullish channel - December 29, 2022