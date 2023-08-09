RBNZ Inflation Expectations for Q3 improves to 2.83% QoQ versus 2.79% prior. Impending bull cross on MACD, gradually improving RSI favor corrective bounce but multiple hurdle check Kiwi bulls.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi prods immediate resistance below 0.6100 on upbeat RBNZ Inflation Expectations - August 9, 2023
- NZD/USD remains on the defensive after Chinese inflation data, holds above mid-0.6000s - August 8, 2023
- NZD/USD remains on the defensive near the 0.6060 mark ahead of Chinese/New Zealand data - August 8, 2023