Even if the quote rises past 0.6135 previous support line, a three-week-old descending resistance line, close to 0.6180, followed by the 200-DMA hurdle of 0.6230, will challenge the Kiwi bulls. Above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi struggles to justify Thursday’s Doji below 0.6100 ahead of US NFP - August 4, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to Russian Rouble (RUB) exchange rate history - August 4, 2023
- NZD/USD clings to modest recovery gains, struggles to capitalize on move beyond 0.6100 - August 4, 2023