With the broader market seeing risk appetite moderately recover, the US Dollar (USD) is getting pushing slightly lower, giving the Kiwi (NZD) some much-needed breathing room after a sharp decline from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Looking for a climb back into 0.5950 - October 16, 2023
- Little impact on markets from NZ election result – NZD and AUD both outperform on higher risk appetite - October 16, 2023
- NZD/USD rises on strong services PMI - October 16, 2023