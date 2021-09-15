NZD/USD remains on the back foot after positing the heaviest daily fall in a week. Failures to cross the key DMA, resistance line favors sellers. 100-DMA restricts immediate downside, monthly high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered below 200-DMA, multi-day-old resistance line - September 14, 2021
- AUD/NZD holds above a critical area ahead of key data this week - September 14, 2021
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD extends gains, faces 38.2% fib resistance - September 14, 2021