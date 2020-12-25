NZD/USD wavers around 0.7100, eases from intraday high off-late. Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond six-week-old ascending trend line and 200-bar SMA favor buyers. NZD/USD justifies recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered inside a bullish set-up above 0.7000 - December 25, 2020
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD extends choppy trade around 200-DMA, outlook bullish - December 24, 2020
- NZD/USD clings to small daily gains above 0.7100 - December 24, 2020