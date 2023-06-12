The USD Index has shown a solid rebound after testing territory below 103.30 as the street is mixed about the interest rate policy. Investors will keep focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Minor pause in rally around 0.6150 as USD Index recovers, US CPI in focus - June 12, 2023
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Rate Prediction: GBP Buoyed Vs NZD By BoE Optimism - June 12, 2023
- NZD/USD sits near two-week high set on Friday, comfortably above 0.6100 mark - June 12, 2023