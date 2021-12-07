The NZD/USD begins the Asian session in the right foot, up some 0.46%. A candlestick morning-star formation in the daily chart opens the door for 0.6900. The NZD/USD bounced off year-to-date lows, is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Morning-star in the daily chart opens the door for 0.6900 - December 7, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD key resistance broken, door to 1.9400 open - December 7, 2021
- NZD/USD rallies tentatively to 0.6775 region, but lags non-US dollar peers - December 7, 2021