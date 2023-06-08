Overall, the NZD/USD bulls are up for retaking control but they need validation from the 200-SMA and China’s inflation gauges for May, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Multiple hurdles prod Kiwi bulls, focus on 200-SMA, China inflation - June 8, 2023
- Weaker USD sees NZD up. Global forces drives NZ rates higher - June 8, 2023
- Gang Members Arranged Return of Stolen Gottfried Lindauer Paintings from New Zealand Gallery In Secret Prison Deal - June 8, 2023