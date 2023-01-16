A bullish reversal seems likely on an Inverted H&S formation on the daily chart. The 20-and 50-EMAs have resumed their upside journey which adds to the upside filters. A shift into the bullish range …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Needs a breakout of inverted H&S for a fresh upside - January 15, 2023
- NZD/USD trimmed Thursday’s gains, stumbles below 0.6400 - January 13, 2023
- NZD/USD Forecast: Slams Into Resistance - January 13, 2023