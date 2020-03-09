NZD/USD has recovered sharply from session lows. The pair is still trading under the 2020 descending trendline. The NZD/USD pair is currently trading near 0.6280, having hit a low of 0.6008 an hour …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Off lows by more than 250 pips
NZD/USD has recovered sharply from session lows. The pair is still trading under the 2020 descending trendline. The NZD/USD pair is currently trading near 0.6280, having hit a low of 0.6008 an hour …