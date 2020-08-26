NZD/USD Price Analysis: Off weekly triangle resistance to reprint 0.6550

Following the second failure to cross 0.6565, NZD/USD drops to 0.6550 amid the initial trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair also respects a symmetrical triangle comprising levels marked since …
