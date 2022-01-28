NZD/USD Price Analysis: Oversold RSI backs corrective pullback to previous support

NZD/USD bears take a breather at 15-month low during the biggest weekly fall since November. Previous support line from late September guards recovery moves. Oversold RSI conditions challenge further …
