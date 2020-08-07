NZD/USD Price Analysis: Plummets to multi-day lows, risks breaking below 0.6600 mark

The NZD/USD pair tumbled to fresh session lows, around the 0.6600 mark on reports that the US administration is considering imposing personal sanctions on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. This comes after …
