NZD/USD sellers attack an upward-sloping trend line from early November, near 0.6420, after China’s headline data disappointed during early Thursday. Even so, firmer prints of New Zealand’s (NZ) third …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pokes 0.6420 support as downbeat China statistics battle firmer NZ GDP - December 14, 2022
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls test a key daily trendline resistance - December 14, 2022
- NZD/USD recovers to near 0.6460 on upbeat NZ GDP data and Fed’s less-hawkish policy - December 14, 2022