NZD/USD remains pressured for the fifth consecutive day, pokes immediate support. Sustained trading below weekly resistance, 50-HMA joins downbeat MACD signals to favor bears. Three-week-old …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pokes immediate support with eyes on 0.6420 retest - June 8, 2022
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD steadies around 1.9447, retains bid tone - June 8, 2022
- NZD/USD is on the backfoot ahead of the ECB - June 8, 2022