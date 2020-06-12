NZD/USD bounces off intraday low of 0.6394 to stay above short-term key support. Oversold RSI, ascending support line and trend reversal suggesting candlestick formation signal the pair’s recovery.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Portrays Doji candle near monthly support line above 0.6400 - June 12, 2020
- NZD/USD: Sellers attack 0.6400 but monthly support line, NZ data question further fall - June 11, 2020
- NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since May 22 when NZD/USD traded near 0.61. - June 11, 2020