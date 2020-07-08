NZD/USD extends the previous day’s losses, though immediate triangle tames the bears. 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the supports. Bulls need validation from June month’s top to attack …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Portrays short-term symmetrical triangle around 0.6550 - July 8, 2020
- NZD/USD anlaysis: Tests weekly R1 - July 7, 2020
- NZD/USD consolidates pullback from monthly top near mid-0.6500 area - July 7, 2020