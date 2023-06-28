China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that corporate profits contracted 12.6% in May above an 18.2% drop in April due to weak households demand. It is worth noting that New Zealand is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Prints fresh two-week low around 0.6110 as Chinese economy worsens further - June 28, 2023
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Renews monthly low around 1.0800 on downbeat Australia CPI - June 27, 2023
- NZD/USD flirts with daily low around mid-0.6100s, softer USD helps limit losses - June 27, 2023