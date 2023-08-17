In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies the previous week’s downside break of the 0.5985 support comprising May’s low while poking the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October 2022 to February 2023 upside, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Prods golden Fibonacci ratio to refresh YTD low near 0.5900 - August 16, 2023
- NZD/USD extends its loss below the 0.5950 mark following FOMC Minutes - August 16, 2023
- Nzd/Usd: Stumble To Lows, Results In Slight Reversal Upwards - August 16, 2023