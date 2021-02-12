NZD/USD is currently trading near 0.7215, representing a 0.15% drop on the day. The pair has failed multiple times to establish a foothold above 0.7250 earlier this week. That, alongside the latest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback from 0.7250 neutralizes immediate bullish bias - February 11, 2021
- NZD/USD rangebound between 0.7200-0.7250 parameters, awaiting broader USD direction - February 11, 2021
- NZD/USD: Is it time for the New Zealand Dollar to shine? - February 11, 2021