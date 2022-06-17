EMA and 38.2% Fibo retracement will expose the asset for more upside. The RSI (14) is expected to display a range shift from 40.00-60.00 to 60.00-80.00. The NZD/USD pair has attracted some bids around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback seems over at 20-EMA, needs establishment above 200-EMA - June 17, 2022
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strong Short-Covering Rally after Fed Delivers Expected Rate Hike - June 17, 2022
- NZD/USD remains steady around 0.6360 on higher-than-expected NZ PMI, Fed Powell in focus - June 16, 2022