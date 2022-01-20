NZD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.6775, extending early Asian losses during Thursday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair reverses from 100-SMA while justifying New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Bahraini Dinar to New Zealand Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 19, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back from 100-SMA on an eventful day - January 19, 2022
- NZD/USD drops back below 0.6800 on Biden’s speech, PBOC eyed - January 19, 2022