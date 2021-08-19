NZD/USD drops to the fresh low since November 2020, prints four-day downtrend. Bearish MACD, downside break of July’s low favor sellers. Convergence of yearly support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes 2021 low as bears attack 0.6860 key support - August 18, 2021
- NZD/USD Dives After Covid Woes Delay RBNZ Hike, Focus Shifts to AU Jobs Report - August 18, 2021
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD positions for another climb, eyes 1.7100 level - August 18, 2021