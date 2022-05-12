NZD/USD takes offers to renew multi-day low, ignores Wednesday’s corrective pullback. Bearish chart pattern hints at further downside but RSI signals limited room to the south. Convergence of 10-DMA, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes two-year low near 0.6250 inside monthly falling channel - May 12, 2022
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Last ditch effort from the bears to crack 1.10 the figure, bulls eye fresh highs - May 11, 2022
- NZD/USD steadies around 0.6300 ahead of RBNZ inflation expectations - May 11, 2022