NZD/USD extends previous day’s gains, pokes intraday top of late. Upbeat RSI, break of short-term resistance direct bulls toward 100-SMA hurdle. Previous resistance, weekly support line challenge …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Regains 0.6950 on crossing fortnight-old resistance - October 7, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD attracts selling interest, vulnerable to more downside - October 7, 2021
- NZD/USD advances to session highs at 0.6945 - October 7, 2021