NZD/USD has dropped to three-month lows despite the rate cut by China. Technical studies suggest scope for deeper declines toward 0.6322 (Nov. 8 high). NZD/USD has dropped to 0.6356, the lowest level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Rejected at 50-hour MA, hits lowest since Nov. 13 - February 20, 2020
- AUD/NZD losing its footing at a key support level, impacted on two key fundamentals - February 19, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Rejected at 250-hour MA, hits lowest since Nov. 13 - February 19, 2020