NZD/USD has room to rise towards the bearish 100-SMA at 0.7077 on the 1D chart. NZD/USD is consolidating in a 20-pips narrow range above 0.7000 on Easter Monday, extending Friday’s range play, as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Remains trapped between key averages on 4H ahead of US PMI - April 4, 2021
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7027 Sets the Tone, but Low Volume Could Be Problem - April 4, 2021
- NZD/USD: Struggles to hold 0.7000 even as S&P 500 Futures rise 0.40% - April 4, 2021