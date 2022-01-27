NZD/USD Price Analysis: Renews yearly low under 0.6650, four-month-old support eyed

NZD/USD takes offers to refresh 14-month low during a six-day downtrend. RSI conditions may test bears around the key support line. December 2021 low, bearish MACD signals will challenge recovery …
