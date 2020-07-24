EUR/USD remains bid near 1.16 as dollar sell-off continues. The 14-day relative strength index is now reporting overbought conditions with an above-70 print. The currency pair has gained over 1.6% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Revisits former support-turned-hurdle at 0.6650 - July 23, 2020
- Best New Zealand Poker Sites (2020) - July 23, 2020
- When is New Zealand Trade Balance and how could it affect NZD/USD? - July 23, 2020