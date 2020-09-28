NZD/USD prints gain to test key SMA hurdle. Daily chart shows a double top bearish reversal pattern. NZD/USD is pushing against the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) hurdle at 0.6 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Runs into 5-day SMA hurdle, bias remains bearish - September 28, 2020
- NZD/USD keeps recovery moves around mid-0.6550s - September 27, 2020
- NZD/USD: Further downside to unfold post short-term consolidation – Credit Suisse - September 27, 2020