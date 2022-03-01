NZD/USD seesaws above previously important resistance, recently off intraday low. Bullish MACD, daily closing beyond 15-week-old trend line hurdle favor buyers to aim for 100-day EMA. China’s NBS …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Stays on the way to 0.6800 on upbeat China PMI - February 28, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD attracts selling interest, could be on verge of a bigger drop - February 28, 2022
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls probe the 200-DMA at 77.89 despite a risk-off market mood Ukraine – Russia war - February 28, 2022