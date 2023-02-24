NZD/USD struggles to extend two-day recovery moves, sidelined of late. Three-week-old descending resistance line guards immediate upside ahead of 200-day EMA. Horizontal area from early January …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles between 200-day EMA and 0.6190 support - February 23, 2023
- NZD/USD bulls seek a break above 0.6250 - February 23, 2023
- NZD/USD: Bullish reversal, next resistance at 0.6280 – OCBC - February 23, 2023