NZD/USD lacks a clear directional bias as NZ traders are out. The kiwi ranges within a rising channel on the hourly chart. Buyers remain hopeful while above 50-HMA, with bullish RSI. Amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Stuck in rising channel amid light trading - October 25, 2020
- GBP/NZD Outlook: Pound New Zealand Dollar Rate Forecast To Benefit From Deteriorating NZ Trade - October 25, 2020
- NZD/USD Analysis: RSI to Show Bearish Momentum Abating - October 24, 2020