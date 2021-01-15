NZD/USD Price Analysis: Teasing ascending triangle breakdown on 4H chart

NZD/USD heavily sold-off into risk-averse market conditions. Bears eyeing an ascending triangle breakdown on the 4H chart. RSI remains bearish, leaving floors open for further downside. NZD/USD has …
