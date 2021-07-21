NZD/USD displays a bear flag on the four-hour chart. Risk-off mood-led DXY strength keeps sellers hopeful. RSI points south below the midline, allowing more declines. NZD/USD is meandering near daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical setup on 4H continues to flag bearish risks
NZD/USD displays a bear flag on the four-hour chart. Risk-off mood-led DXY strength keeps sellers hopeful. RSI points south below the midline, allowing more declines. NZD/USD is meandering near daily …