NZD/USD is working the highs of Friday’s session but failures to hold above 0.6210, where the ere is a price imbalance, should it be tested, could lead to a sell-off to the bottom of the New York …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: The bulls eye a test above 0.6200, but bears are firming - July 10, 2022
- Big week ahead – RBNZ to hike 50bps, BoC to hike 75bps, US CPI, China activity data and US earnings season kicks off - July 10, 2022
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Commodity-linked Currency Supported by Safe-Haven Dollar Dump - July 10, 2022