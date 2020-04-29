Tuesday’s trendline breakout is boding well for the NZD/USD pair. The Kiwi is solidly bid despite the talk of negative rates in New Zealand. The pair could challenge recent highs near 0.6130. The New …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Upward momentum gathers pace after trendline breakout - April 28, 2020
- AUD/NZD capped and bears looking for a mean reversion - April 28, 2020
- NZD/USD remains on the front foot above 0.6000 after New Zealand trade figures - April 28, 2020