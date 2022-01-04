NZD/USD bulls stepping in at critical daily support. Bulls will aim for a breakout of recent highs towards 0.6950. Bears seeking a break of the daily support are a retest of curre …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Weekly M-formation in play, bulls look to 0.6950, bears to 0.6700 - January 3, 2022
- Czech Koruna to New Zealand Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 3, 2022
- Bolivian Boliviano to New Zealand Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 3, 2022