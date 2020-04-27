NZD/USD snaps three-day winning streak. New Zealand PM Ardern claims the elimination of coronavirus while easing lockdown restrictions to level 3. US President Trump strikes upbeat tone, New South …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD pulls back from weekly high to sub-0.6050 area amid risk reset - April 27, 2020
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie breaks 1.0650 and points to 1.0700 - April 27, 2020
- NZD/USD retreats from weekly tops, steadies around mid-0.60s - April 27, 2020