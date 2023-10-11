NZD/USD recoils to 0.6021 after reaching a weekly peak, influenced by a strengthening USD. US PPI data exceeds expectations, introducing a complex layer to the ongoing inflation dialogue. Contrasting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD pulls back from weekly highs amid mixed US inflation data, dovish Fed remarks - October 11, 2023
- NZD/USD rally stops at key area [Video] - October 11, 2023
- NZD/USD hits one-month high, looks to build on momentum beyond mid-0.600s - October 10, 2023