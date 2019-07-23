RBNZ on course for an interest rate cut in August. Calls for QE far too premature and should not be impacting the price of spot NZD/USD. NZD/USD dropped a touch on the RBNZ headlines which have warned …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD: QE sentiment denting the Kiwi, but market way too ahead of itself
RBNZ on course for an interest rate cut in August. Calls for QE far too premature and should not be impacting the price of spot NZD/USD. NZD/USD dropped a touch on the RBNZ headlines which have warned …