The NZD/USD has ripped higher after gaining almost 2.6% from Tuesday’s lows. The Kiwi (NZD) saw its single best trading day against the US Dollar (USD) since July of this year as broad-market risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD rallies back into the 0.6000 level with US PPI, Retail Sales around the corner - November 14, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD steadies around 2.0785 after early fall, maintains bullish bias - November 14, 2023
- US House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill To Avert Government Shutdown, Sends To Senate - November 14, 2023