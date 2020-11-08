The New Zealand dollar has resumed its upswing on Thursday. NZD/USD is trading at 0.6757 in the North American session, up 0.94% on the day. The pair hit a daily of 0.6762, its highest level since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD rallies to six-week high - November 8, 2020
- NZD/USD extends gains on USD weakness - November 8, 2020
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends gains for the 5th straight session, edges above 200W MA - November 8, 2020