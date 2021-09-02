The US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may sway the near-term outlook for NZD/USD as the Federal Reserve carries out an outcome-based approach for monetary policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Rally Spurs Test of 200-Day SMA Ahead of US NFP Report - September 2, 2021
- NZD/USD steadies above 0.7100 after renewing multi-month highs - September 2, 2021
- NZD/USD Faces Key Resistance As Bullish Momentum Ripens - September 2, 2021