NZD/USD trades flat on the day just above 0.7060, having swung between highs above 0.7080 and lows below 0.7040. The pair continues to trade within a bullish trend channel and bulls eye a push to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD rangebound but bulls eyeing test of recent 0.7084 highs - December 2, 2020
- NZD/USD surges to fresh 32-month high; strongly positive [Video] - December 2, 2020
- NZD/USD eyeing fresh weekly highs despite downbeat Q3 Terms of Trade data - December 1, 2020