Until then, swings in risk appetite may sway NZD/USD as the US Dollar reflects an inverse relationship with investor confidence, and key market trends may carry into the end of the month as the tilt …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Rate Eyes 2020 High Even as RBNZ Defends Negative Rate Policy - October 14, 2020
- NZD/USD: Bears await China CPI to break the monotony around 0.6650 - October 14, 2020
- NZD/USD bulls capped into early Asia a risk sentiment drops - October 14, 2020