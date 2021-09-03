In the view of economists at MUFG Bank, the Reserve bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rate hike plans are set to encourage a stronger NZD. “The timing of the first reports of an outbreak was just before the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: RBNZ determination to result in kiwi outperformance – MUFG - September 3, 2021
- NZD/USD to continue marching forward fueled by higher and steeper NZGB yield curve – ANZ - September 3, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attempt to break 200-DMA - September 3, 2021