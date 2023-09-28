Still, the Kiwi is still holding its own on many crosses, notably NZD/AUD and it has wide interest rate differentials to thank for that. Bring on next week’s RBNZ MPR, that’s the next signpost in this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: RBNZ meeting is the next signpost in this volatile journey – ANZ - September 28, 2023
- NZD/USD risks further losses while below 0.5970 – UOB - September 28, 2023
- NZD/USD remains flat below the mid-0.5900s amid China property market woes, eyes on US GDP data - September 28, 2023