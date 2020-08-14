NZD/USD: RBNZ plan for lower and flatter yield curve hits the kiwi – ANZ

The USD has popped higher, helping drive the Kiwi lower as NZGB yields sink below their US counterparts, per ANZ Bank. NZD/USD drops to the 0.6540 region, down 0.1% on a day, amid Friday’s trading.
